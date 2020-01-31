Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Eyenovia (EYEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Hold rating on Eyenovia (EYEN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Eyenovia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.20.

Based on Eyenovia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYEN in relation to earlier this year.

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.