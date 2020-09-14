Oppenheimer Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dover (DOV)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Dover (DOV – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.69, close to its 52-week high of $120.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Dover has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00.

The company has a one-year high of $120.26 and a one-year low of $62.95. Currently, Dover has an average volume of 771.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOV in relation to earlier this year.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. It also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and service of critical equipment and components serving the fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrial end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids and gases the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, and industrial end markets. The Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment provides innovative and energy-efficient equipment and systems serving the commercial refrigeration and food equipment end markets. The company was founded by George L. Ohrstrom in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.