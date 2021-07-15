Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tencent Holdings (TCEHY – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.83.

Tencent Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

Based on Tencent Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 billion and net profit of $59.3 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 billion and had a net profit of $21.58 billion.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of value-added services and online advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Value-Added Services, Online Advertising, and Others. The Value-added Services segment involves online and mobile games, community value-added services, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms. The Online Advertising segment represents display based and performance based advertisements. The Other segment consists of trademark licensing, software development services, software sales, and other services. The company was founded by Yi Dan Chen, Hua Teng Ma, Chen Ye Xu, Li Qing Zeng, and Zhi Dong Zhang in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.