Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology (SRRA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.55, close to its 52-week low of $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.5% and a 33.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.20.

The company has a one-year high of $80.40 and a one-year low of $8.62. Currently, Sierra Oncology has an average volume of 2.24M.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.