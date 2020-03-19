March 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Millendo Therapeutics (MLNDResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10, close to its 52-week low of $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 28.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Millendo Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67.

Based on Millendo Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.68 million.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. Its product pipeline includes Livoletide (AZP-531) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome; Nevanimibe for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and Neurokinin 3 receptor for vasomotor symptoms.

