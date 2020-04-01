Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Match Group (MTCH – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $86.70 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.32 and a one-year low of $44.75. Currently, Match Group has an average volume of 2.75M.

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.