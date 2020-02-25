Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Kura Oncology (KURA)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology (KURA – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.46, close to its 52-week low of $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 34.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kura Oncology with a $28.00 average price target, representing a 123.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kura Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.