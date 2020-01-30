Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Identiv (INVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Identiv (INVE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.94.

Uerkwitz has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Identiv.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is ranked #191 out of 5868 analysts.

Identiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67.

The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $4.21. Currently, Identiv has an average volume of 54.03K.

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification products. It operates through the Premises and Identity segments.