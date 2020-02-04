Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Eaton (ETN)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Eaton (ETN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Eaton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.30, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Eaton’s market cap is currently $39.48B and has a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETN in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.