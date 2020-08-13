Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 52.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Cidara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.45 and a one-year low of $1.22. Currently, Cidara Therapeutics has an average volume of 277.6K.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.