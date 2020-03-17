Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.40, close to its 52-week low of $47.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Community Health, and The Ensign Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Addus Homecare with a $107.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.56 and a one-year low of $47.78. Currently, Addus Homecare has an average volume of 135.6K.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.