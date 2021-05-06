Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Vector Group (VGR)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Vector Group (VGR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vector Group is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.30 and a one-year low of $8.31. Currently, Vector Group has an average volume of 729.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VGR in relation to earlier this year.

Vector Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes investments in consolidated and non-consolidated real estate businesses. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.