Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report issued on January 7, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.21, close to its 52-week high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.38, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

Based on NXP Semiconductors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion and GAAP net loss of $22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.27 billion and had a net profit of $109 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.