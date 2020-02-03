Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Caterpillar (CAT)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is ranked #633 out of 5852 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caterpillar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.60, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.55 and a one-year low of $111.75. Currently, Caterpillar has an average volume of 2.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAT in relation to earlier this year.

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.