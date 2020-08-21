Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Canopy Growth (CGC)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report) on August 10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $18.55 average price target, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$21.00 price target.

Based on Canopy Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $457 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $186 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGC in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGC in relation to earlier this year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.