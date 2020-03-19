March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSMResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Williams-Sonoma is a Hold with an average price target of $49.00, which is a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Williams-Sonoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $155 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019