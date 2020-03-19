Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Williams-Sonoma is a Hold with an average price target of $49.00, which is a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on Williams-Sonoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $155 million.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. engages in the business of retailing home products. It operates through the E-commerce and Retail segment.