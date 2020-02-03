February 3, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Twin Disc (TWIN)

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Twin Disc (TWINResearch Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.75, close to its 52-week low of $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The the analyst consensus on Twin Disc is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $19.15 and a one-year low of $9.10. Currently, Twin Disc has an average volume of 34.06K.

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A.; Nivelles, Belgium; Decima, Italy; and Novazzano, Switzerland.

