Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Prevail Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, which is a 104.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Prevail Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.1 million.

Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The firm engages in the research and development of novel biologic gene therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich on July 6, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.