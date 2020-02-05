February 5, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTONResearch Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Tencent Holdings.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.23, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.02 and a one-year low of $20.46. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 5.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019