Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates (MTEM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.37.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cidara Therapeutics, and Spero Therapeutics.

Molecular Templates has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, an 80.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Molecular Templates has an average volume of 341.7K.

Molecular Templates, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.