Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on KKR & Co (KKR)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on KKR & Co (KKR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.39, close to its 52-week high of $31.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KKR & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.40.

KKR & Co’s market cap is currently $16.73B and has a P/E ratio of 16.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.72.

KKR & Co., Inc. provides investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business segments: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets and Principal Activities.