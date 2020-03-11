March 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Intuit (INTU)

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTUResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $269.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.18, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and net profit of $240 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $189 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019