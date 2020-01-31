Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Church & Dwight (CHD)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Church & Dwight (CHD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Church & Dwight with a $70.89 average price target.

Based on Church & Dwight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $143 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, James Craigie, a Director at CHD sold 38,800 shares for a total of $2,704,360.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products.