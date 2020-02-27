Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare (ADUS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Tivity Health.

Addus Homecare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.00.

The company has a one-year high of $104.56 and a one-year low of $59.58. Currently, Addus Homecare has an average volume of 115.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Darby Anderson, the CSO of ADUS sold 9,000 shares for a total of $851,130.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.