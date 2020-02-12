Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Waste Connections (WCN)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.29, close to its 52-week high of $100.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.17.

The company has a one-year high of $100.61 and a one-year low of $80.66. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 784.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.