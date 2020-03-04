Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.25, a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $16.95B and has a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.