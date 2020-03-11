Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on Portola Pharma (PTLA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Portola Pharma (PTLA – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.54, close to its 52-week low of $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 30.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Portola Pharma with a $21.20 average price target, implying a 138.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.95 and a one-year low of $8.25. Currently, Portola Pharma has an average volume of 1.7M.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. It offers Andexxa and Bevyxxa medicines. The company was founded by Charles J. Homcy and David R. Philips on September 2, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.