Oppenheimer Keeps Their Hold Rating on H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block (HRB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.47, close to its 52-week low of $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

H&R Block has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.25, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on February 14, BMO Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

H&R Block’s market cap is currently $4.15B and has a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -54.83.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.