Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on VolitionRX (VNRX)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on VolitionRX (VNRX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VolitionRX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.84 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, VolitionRX has an average volume of 98.46K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid.