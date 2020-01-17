Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Venus Concept (VERO)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO – Research Report) on January 14 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.59, close to its 52-week low of $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Edwards Lifesciences, and Strata Skin Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venus Concept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50, which is a 106.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Maxim Group also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Venus Concept’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VERO in relation to earlier this year.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.