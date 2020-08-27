Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 44.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

Based on VBI Vaccines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $184K and GAAP net loss of $9.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $640K and had a GAAP net loss of $13.17 million.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.