Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic (MDT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.95, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $128.56 average price target, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Based on Medtronic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion and net profit of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.55 billion and had a net profit of $1.27 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2019, Richard Kuntz, the SVP & Chief Medical & Science of MDT sold 50,856 shares for a total of $5,776,101.

