Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.4 million and GAAP net loss of $11.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $232K and had a GAAP net loss of $41.52 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.