March 19, 2020

Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences (EXASResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.90, close to its 52-week low of $35.25.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 32.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exact Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.17.

Based on Exact Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $77.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53.97 million.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

