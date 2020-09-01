Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cue Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50, an 81.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Cue Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $900K and GAAP net loss of $12.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CUE in relation to earlier this year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.