Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Brainsway (BWAY)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway (BWAY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brainsway.

Based on Brainsway’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.93 million and GAAP net loss of $2.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.48 million.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the research, development and marketing of medical device for non-invasive treatment of the brain disorders. Its technology enables handling of a wide range of indications through the TMS Deep system developed by the company. Brainsway operates through the following segments: Major depression and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.