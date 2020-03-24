Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report), with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $224.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $322.68, a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $170.27. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 45.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.