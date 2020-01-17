Oppenheimer Keeps Their Buy Rating on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

In a report issued on January 13, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma (ACST – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.78, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Anchiano Therapeutics, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acasti Pharma with a $1.77 average price target, a 121.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.08 and a one-year low of $0.51. Currently, Acasti Pharma has an average volume of 3.93M.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. It focuses on the research of prescription drugs using omega-3, fatty acids derived from krill oil. The company was founded by Henri Harland on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.