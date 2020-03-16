Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on WISeKey International Holding (WSKEF)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on WISeKey International Holding (WSKEF – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WISeKey International Holding.

The company has a one-year high of $3.24 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, WISeKey International Holding has an average volume of 7,064.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. is a cybersecurity company, which engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification and authentication of people & objects. It operates through the Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI) segment.