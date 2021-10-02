Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Trevena (TRVN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones reiterated a Hold rating on Trevena (TRVN – Research Report) on September 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.29, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #6675 out of 7676 analysts.

Trevena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.40 and a one-year low of $1.09. Currently, Trevena has an average volume of 1.42M.

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, or CNS. The company product pipeline consists of Olinvo, TRV250, and TRV734. Trevena was founded by Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.