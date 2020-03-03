Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Regal Beloit (RBC)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Regal Beloit (RBC – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regal Beloit with a $97.50 average price target.

Based on Regal Beloit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $36.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $55.6 million.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions.