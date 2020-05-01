Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Johnson Controls (JCI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Johnson Controls (JCI – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Dana Holding.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $34.33, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Johnson Controls’ market cap is currently $22.2B and has a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.04.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.