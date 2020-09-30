Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $37.13 average price target.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.26 million and GAAP net loss of $32.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.68 million.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.