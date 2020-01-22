Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #125 out of 5858 analysts.

Fuelcell Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.28 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Fuelcell Energy has an average volume of 31.57M.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of contract research and development. Its products include suresource 1500, suresource 3000, and suresource 4000. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.