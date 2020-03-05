Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Donaldson Company (DCI)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Donaldson Company (DCI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Donaldson Company has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Donaldson Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $60.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DCI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Michael J. Hoffman, a Director at DCI bought 14,400 shares for a total of $308,736.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.