Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.19, close to its 52-week high of $105.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is ranked #1691 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.72, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Capital One Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.32 billion and net profit of $1.32 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.32 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COF in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Mayo Shattuck, a Director at COF sold 7,070 shares for a total of $682,750.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capital One Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.