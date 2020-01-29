Oppenheimer Keeps a Hold Rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.53, close to its 52-week high of $52.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 74.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.93, implying a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $56.27B and has a P/E ratio of 261.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Harry Wolin, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of AMD sold 57,325 shares for a total of $2,303,892.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the Computing & Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded & Semi-Custom segments. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, and discrete and integrated graphics processing units.