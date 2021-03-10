Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Qualtrics International (XM)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Qualtrics International (XM – Research Report), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 75.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualtrics International with a $51.81 average price target, implying a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Qualtrics International Inc is a software technology company based in the United States. It develops software for the organizations. Its XM Platform is purpose-built to help organizations collect feedback and data across the four vital signs of a business: Customers, Employees, Brand, and Product.