Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prevail Therapeutics with a $22.50 average price target, implying a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.96 and a one-year low of $7.41. Currently, Prevail Therapeutics has an average volume of 177.7K.

Prevail Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The firm engages in the research and development of novel biologic gene therapies to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich on July 6, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.