Oppenheimer Keeps a Buy Rating on NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure (NVCR – Research Report), with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NovoCure with a $92.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.84 and a one-year low of $41.51. Currently, NovoCure has an average volume of 804.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.